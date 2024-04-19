Apartment attic fire caused by bathroom ventilation fan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said an attic space in an apartment caught on fire which originated from a bathroom ventilation fan.

YFD said they responded to the report on Thursday evening at an apartment in the area of 20th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Fire crews found the apartment with light smoke coming from the structure and located the fire inside the attic space.

YFD said the fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the apartment it originated in.

According to the Yuma Fire Investigator, the fire originated at a bathroom ventilation fan and spread to the attic.

There were no injuries reported and no residents were displaced.

YFD said they respond to many house fires each year that are caused by bathroom ventilation fans and want to offer some tips.