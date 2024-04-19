Skip to Content
Yuma County

Apartment attic fire caused by bathroom ventilation fan

By
today at 1:17 PM
Published 1:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said an attic space in an apartment caught on fire which originated from a bathroom ventilation fan.

YFD said they responded to the report on Thursday evening at an apartment in the area of 20th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Fire crews found the apartment with light smoke coming from the structure and located the fire inside the attic space.

YFD said the fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the apartment it originated in.

According to the Yuma Fire Investigator, the fire originated at a bathroom ventilation fan and spread to the attic.

There were no injuries reported and no residents were displaced.

YFD said they respond to many house fires each year that are caused by bathroom ventilation fans and want to offer some tips.

  • Do not leave exhaust fans on unattended
  • Install timer switches so fans do not run continuously
  • Discontinue use if the exhaust fan sounds abnormal and have it replaced
  • Clean exhaust fans regularly
Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content