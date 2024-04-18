YPG celebrates Earth Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) got a head start to celebrating Earth Day on Thursday.

Students at Price Elementary School, located at YPG, participated in various Earth Day activities orchestrated by the Environmental Sciences Division.

The students got a chance to germinate seeds for trees and shrubs native to our region, that will eventually get planted on-site.

Students learned about seed biology and how local plants and wildlife survive in our harsh desert environment.

We spoke with the wildlife biologist at YPG about ways to celebrate Earth Day.

"Going out and appreciating the wildlife in your backyard, plant a tree, gardening. All these things. We're on a pretty cool planet and it's the only one that we know of that's got green things and living things so get out and enjoy it," said Daniel Steward, Wildlife Biologist at YPG.

Earth Day is on Monday, April 22nd, which is an annual celebration that raises awareness of protecting earth's natural resources for future generations.