YCSO alerts community of level three sex offender, Jesse Fuentes

Jesse Guerra Fuentes is considered a level three sex offender with a high risk to re-offend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) alerts the community of level three sex offender, Jesse Guerra Fuentes who resides at a different address.

26-year-old Jesse Guerra Fuentes now lives on the 12000 block of East 36th Place in Yuma.

Fuentes is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

YCSO said Fuentes pled guilty in April 2018 to one count of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the Yuma County Superior Court.

He was sentenced to 180 days in the Yuma County Adult Detention Center and was placed on supervised probation for 10 years, YCSO said.

Deputies said the victim was a 13-year-old girl known to Fuentes.

Then in February 2024, he pled guilty to one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in the Yuma County Superior Court and was sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months.

If you or anyone else have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.