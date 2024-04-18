Special Olympics Torch Run happening next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local first responders are teaming up to support Yuma Special Olympics athletes with the annual torch run.

More than 20 law enforcement agencies will come together to pass along the flame of hope to support the Special Olympics on Thursday, April 25.

The Yuma Police Department said the event is to raise funds for the upcoming competitions.

"We do this run so we can bring awareness and raise funds for the Special Olympics athletes here in our Yuma community. What we want to do is to strive to create an inclusive and supportive community," said Christina Fernandez, YPD Public Information Officer.

The torch run will start at 6 a.m. in San Luis, Arizona, and will end at the Colorado River State Historic Park in Yuma.