New Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple coming to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local religious congregation will have a new place to worship in Yuma.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is in the early stages of building a new temple.

The communication director said this would help bring the community together and more business into the city.

"We can have from Havasu, from El Centro, from Mexico, from wherever to visit the temple or people just driving through and see the temple and say wait let visit that temple and then they will go up to dinner, to shopping, it will bring in more people to our economy," explained Diane Umphress, Stake of Yuma Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Communications Director.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hopes to announce the location soon and when construction will begin.