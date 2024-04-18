Help the Wellton Police Dept. raise money for its first K-9 Unit

VFW Post 6790 is hosting a fundraiser with the help of the community to assist WPD

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Wellton Police Department's Safety Fund is asking the community for help in funding the department’s first K-9 Unit.

Members of VFW #6790 are jumping in to help the local officers reach their goal by hosting a fundraiser Sat. April 20.

The goal is to raise $68,000.

Detective Nathan Hammond with the Wellton Police Department (WPD) said they have never had a K-9 in the history of the police department, so this is going to be a first, and having a canine will make all the difference.

"What makes it so vital is we have seen an increase in fentanyl use in Wellton and other illegal drugs and this K-9 will be an asset to being able to combat some of that," explained Detective Hammond. "In addition to that, we do have a demand for search and rescue, missing persons, things of that nature. So this dog will also be trained in that, to be able to track humans and hopefully locate people who are lost or missing."

These funds will help with not just getting the dog, but other expenses for the K-9 and the training.

"So some of the equipment we have, you know, body armor for the canine, the other vehicle, you have other specialized equipment, leashes and other accessories that the canine is going to need training for the officer," said Hammond. "All of these things cost money. So all of these donations are going to be extremely important in helping us reach our goal."

Janet Rentz with VFW #6790 said there will be many opportunities for the community to show their support.

The fundraiser will kick off with a car wash at Ed Whiteheads from 8-11 a.m. which is by donation only.

Starting at noon, the VFW will open its doors to all guests who would like to participate in a bake sale, face painting, popcorn, and more.

Wellton Border Patrol will also be on-site to do a demonstration with their K-9 and a meet and greet with the Wellton Police Dept. will be available.

There will be a meatloaf dinner from 2-5 p.m. for $12 a plate.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for some really great prizes, even a 50/50 raffle drawing at 5 p.m.

Many businesses in Wellton donated to this event.

"We have a Yeti cooler, we have lawn chairs, we have a patio umbrella, we have air fryers, we have a toaster oven," Rentz mentioned. "Oh gosh, golf! Both the golf courses in town have donated golfing."

You don't need to be present to win.

All of the day's proceeds will go directly to Wellton Police Dept.

Rentz said the organization loves giving back and assisting in any way they can.

"We not only help our veterans, our retired veterans, our active military members, their families, we also help the community," Rentz said. "And this is our way of saying that we're going to be helping the police department for this event."

The address to Ed Whitehead's for the car wash is 29889 E. Los Angeles Avenue in Wellton.

As for the activities following the car wash will be at VFW #6790 located at 29389 Oakland Ave. in Wellton.

For questions or concerns, you can call 928-785-4225.