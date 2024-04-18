Skip to Content
Yuma County

City of Yuma honors Gary Knight

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 10:06 PM
Published 10:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City officials and employees are honoring Gary Knight by wearing blue ribbons.

Knight passed away Sunday after suffering a stroke last week on Wednesday.

The gesture is meant to remind city employees about knights as they go about their day.

Mayor Doug Nicholls shared the significance of the color blue.

“Well you know a lot of times we put a ribbon on maybe we can do a black ribbon or something and immediately my staff said no it needs to be blue and I asked them well why blue, well he’s got blue eyes,” said Mayor Nicholls.

Mayor Nicholls added that this is both a good and subtle way to remember council member Knight.

Knight was 77 years old.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content