City of Yuma honors Gary Knight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City officials and employees are honoring Gary Knight by wearing blue ribbons.

Knight passed away Sunday after suffering a stroke last week on Wednesday.

The gesture is meant to remind city employees about knights as they go about their day.

Mayor Doug Nicholls shared the significance of the color blue.

“Well you know a lot of times we put a ribbon on maybe we can do a black ribbon or something and immediately my staff said no it needs to be blue and I asked them well why blue, well he’s got blue eyes,” said Mayor Nicholls.

Mayor Nicholls added that this is both a good and subtle way to remember council member Knight.

Knight was 77 years old.