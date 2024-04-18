AWC students to learn from nationally renowned voice coach

Students will get to learn from Hansen on Wednesday, April 24

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said students in its Introduction to Podcasting course will get to learn from a nationally renowned voice coach.

Jessica Hansen will be heading over to Yuma next week to work with Dr. Trisha Campbell and her class.

“She will be teaching the students how to use their voice fully through their bodies. What she says is that she teaches you to ‘sound like yourself, on your best day, at performance level,’” said Dr. Trisha Campbell, AWC Professor of English. “This is such an incredible opportunity for our aspiring radio voices on the Yuma Campus.”

AWC said Hansen was the voice of NPR national underwriting credits for over eight years.

She is also a voice coach and has worked with journalists, shots, anchors, corporate groups, podcast teams, executives, and many more.

Hansen has also worked with clients such as A+E Networks, Academy of Motion Pictures, Netflix, The New York Times, Audible, Univision, NPR, and dozens of its member stations, celebrity podcast hosts, and more, said AWC.

AWC said Hansen is passionate about helping people feel "at home in your voice." Especially for those voices that have historically been marginalized.