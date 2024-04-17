Local high school students earn gold medals in Special Olympics powerlifting competition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three Gila Ridge High School (GRHS) students participated in the Third Annual Special Olympics Powerlifiting Competition last week.

In a press release, the competition took place on Friday, April 12, and was hosted by 4th Avenue Gym, with Gabriel Delgado, Zack Ursery and Job Grace competing in "various forms of weightlifting," earning them gold medals for their lifts.

"I love Special Olympics because I fit in and have lots of friends...The powerlifting competition was really fun and I am getting stronger every year," Delgado said.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) says while Delgado and Grace competed in the event for three years, this event was Ursery's first time.

"The impact that Special Olympics has made as a coach, I really believe that it's done more for me than I do for the athletes. It is so fulfilling to watch our athletes grow and to accomplish more than they realize they are capable of. We are here for them because we believe in them." Jennifer Whitted, Head of Delegation at Special Olympics of Yuma County, Coach, and Personal Trainer at 4th Avenue Gym

YUHSD says if Yuma County residents are interested in participating in the Special Olympics, they can reach out to Whitted at Jendelgado34@gmail.com.