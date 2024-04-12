Skip to Content
Yuma County

Local swim academy offers swim classes for those on the spectrum

today at 11:05 AM
Published 11:25 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Aqua Academy has been around for two years and offers swim classes not limited to those on the spectrum saying they felt there was a need in the community.

They offer classes from beginner level up to competition level classes.

They also have private classes for those who may need more of a one-on-one class.

According to the Red Cross, kids on the spectrum are 160 times more likely to experience drowning compared to neurotypical kids.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.

