Skip to Content
Yuma County

Another Yuma house party shooting suspect offered plea deal

YCSO
By
today at 2:11 PM
Published 2:15 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another suspect in the house party shooting was back in court Friday and was offered a plea deal from the state.

20-year-old Aden Arviso was offered a plea deal for two counts of second-degree murder, which would carry a 40-year prison sentence by Yuma County Deputy Attorney, Joshua Davis-Salsbury.

His attorney asked for a 60-day continuance to review the deal with Arviso.

Salsbury agreed to the continuance but said that that plea offer would be voided if not accepted by June or July.

Arviso will be back in court on June 7.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content