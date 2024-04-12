Another Yuma house party shooting suspect offered plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another suspect in the house party shooting was back in court Friday and was offered a plea deal from the state.

20-year-old Aden Arviso was offered a plea deal for two counts of second-degree murder, which would carry a 40-year prison sentence by Yuma County Deputy Attorney, Joshua Davis-Salsbury.

His attorney asked for a 60-day continuance to review the deal with Arviso.

Salsbury agreed to the continuance but said that that plea offer would be voided if not accepted by June or July.

Arviso will be back in court on June 7.