YUHSD Superintendent honored with Educational Diversity Award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced its Superintendent, Tim Brienza, was presented with the Educational Diversity Award.

He was honored on Wednesday at the annual Advocates for Education Awards presented by the Pete C. Garcia, Victoria Foundation.

“I am humbled to be recognized for leadership and efforts in promoting and supporting diversity and fairness in education,” Brienza said. “I accepted the award on behalf of all of YUHSD because it is about EVERY student and how our entire district prepares them for college, career, and community after graduation.”

YUHSD said Brienza has been in education for 27 years and has been among the district-level leadership since 2018.

He has also been the superintendent since 2023.

YUHSD has a population of 11,200 students with 90 percent identifying as a minority. The district also supports more than 2,000 migrant students every year.

According to YUHSD, it has seen historic graduation and dropout rates.

Such as graduation rates being at 90 percent and dropout rates at 2.14 percent.

YUHSD said the award is given to those who have shown significant efforts and outstanding accomplishments in advancing diversity in the field of education.