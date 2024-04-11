YCADC launches marijuana awareness campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just because it's legal doesn't mean it's safe.

That's the message from the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition (YCADC) after launching its comprehensive campaign aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of marijuana use.

The coalition says despite its legalization, marijuana remains a substance with potential adverse effects on mental health including anxiety, depression, and psychosis.

The campaign will feature various activities, workshops, and presentations promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging individuals to say no to marijuana.

On Thursday, they visited the Fort Yuma Rotary Club to share one of their presentations.

"This campaign is 12 weeks and we will be sharing all kinds of information regarding marijuana awareness throughout the schools and throughout the community. We just want to be that pillar in the community that brings the education and awareness to everyone in Yuma," said Joanne Fiser, Executive Director of the YCADC.

The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition invites community members to join them in their efforts to create a healthier and safer environment for all.

For more information about the campaign or how to get involved visit https://yumacountyantidrugcoalition.org/.