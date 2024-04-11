Make a difference and join in on the 5K Walk & Run for Addie

Addie Packs is dedicated to making the world a better place for families with critically sick children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 3rd annual 5K Walk & Run for Addie is taking off Sat. April 13 at 9 a.m. at West Wetlands Park.

If you would like to register in-person, you're encouraged to get there at 8 a.m or click here to register online.

Stacey Tams started the non-profit Addie Packs in honor of her daughter Addie.

"So Addie Packs is an organization that we set up in memory of my daughter, who passed away from congenital heart defect complications in February of 2020," said Tams. "When she was born, we didn't know she had a heart defect and she was air-vacked up to St Joseph's Hospital, where she spent 306 days of her first year of life."

Tams then put together Addie Packs after her passing to help families who are going through similar situations.

"Things to give them, comfort supplies and resources to help them kind of navigate those unexpected turns in life," Tams explained.

The first walk was smaller at Smucker Park and then it developed, which was then moved to West Wetlands Park.

"We had about 200 walkers last year and we're up to about 220 this year, and that was at the time of registration we had over about 200 last year," Tams mentioned.

The cost is $35 for individuals, $25 for children three and up and a family of four is $100.

Last year the organization made about $14,000 and the goal this year is $20,000 or more.

There will be a lot of raffle prizes available as well.

"So the Radisson has given a night, JT Prime has given a free dinner for two, and we have Main Street Cinemas tickets. There's pedicures from Number 1 Nails and then an Uber gift card, in case you don't want to drive from place to place, that's going to be our grand prize," Tams added. "Lowes has donated a Craftsman garage tool set."

That's only to name a few because there is so much more.

You can purchase raffle tickets here. You do not need to be present to win.

All the funds donated go right back to helping more local children.

"We are completely donation and grant-funded. So it goes towards making our first kind of mission which is making the backpacks. So everyone who is sent from Yuma up to a different hospital for a procedure or an appointment has the opportunity to get an Addie Pack," Tams said. "So it's just a purple backpack, purple was her favorite color, that has a teddy bear and a blanket and some hygiene products. Anything that we know that you could forget if you have to go up there unexpectedly."

If you're free on April 13, stop by and walk for a good cause at West Wetlands Park starting at 9 a.m.