Yuma is celebrating its 110th birthday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is reaching a milestone with a big celebration.

The city is blowing 110 candles as it marks its 110th anniversary.

You can be part of the party from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, in Downtown Yuma.

The event coordinator said this is a good way to come together to commemorate the city's birthday.

"What a good way to come together in downtown Yuma one of the most beautiful venues that we have in Yuma County to celebrate this event, we will have a kid's area food vendors, music, the city mayor and council will cut the cake, first come first serve," said Brissa Garcia, City of Yuma Special Events Coordinator.

During the free event, there will be also a car show and other exhibitions.