Yuma County student among 15 winners of AZ529 Art Contest

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma County homeschool student was honored on Wednesday by State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and is one of the winners of the AZ529 statewide Art Contest.

Caleb Averett is one of the 15 winners who won the contest and was chosen from more than 600 students who entered artwork.

He and the other winners were honored at a ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

State Treasurer Yee presented each winner with a giant check and certificate.

Caleb shared his dream of becoming a scientist.

Courtesy: The Ferraro Group

The Dream, Draw, Win contest is sponsored by the AZ529 program and is administered through the State Treasurer’s Office.

K-6th grade students in Arizona were invited to create artwork that showed their future career dreams.

Winners will receive $529 towards an AZ529 Education Savings Plan.

From us here at KYMA, congratulations Caleb!