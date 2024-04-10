Local organizations unite for water safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With summer right around the corner, the City of Yuma has teamed up with other local organizations to help people stay safe in the water.

The City of Yuma, Yuma County, Yuma Regional Medical Center, and the Liquid Foundation are spreading the message: “Anyone can drown… but no one should.”

According to the city, drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four.

That’s why a local swim coach is fully in support of this new summer campaign.

“Unfortunately, it seems like every summer someone does drown and the topic of water safety comes up but it’s a good thing they’re being proactive about it and they’re starting that campaign before the kids are out of school for the summer,” said local swim team coach and owner, Sean Smith.

Trying to make the summer more fun and safe.

“Water is such a big part of our lives here in Yuma so whether you’re on the river or you have a pool in your own home we really felt like after last year's swim season the summer season we kind of all had conversations about what we could do better as a community,” said Jennifer Reichelt, City Deputy Administrator.

Local 16-year-old swimmer, Nicholas Acero, also has some advice on how to stay safe this summer from a young local swimmer.

“Definitely wear bright colors in the pool if you’re new to swimming or haven’t been around the pool much I’d say adult supervision and maybe a lifeguard and for open water swim I’d say maybe a lifesaver… so a lifejacket… some type of foldable device,” said Acero.

The city will have its 2024 Water Safety Campaign Launch Party and Fundraiser on April 19.