Gethsemani Food Ministry sues City of San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A food ministry and church have taken legal action against the city of San Luis, Arizona alleging violations of their rights.

Gethsemani church was forced to shut down its food dispensary because the city said it violated many ordinances. Including restrictions on large trailers in the neighborhood following an incident last year where one crashed into a home.

First Liberty is representing the ministry and they assert their right to religious practice on their property.

Their lawyer, Jeremy Dys, emphasized the law protects churches in such matters, “federal law protects the right of churches to use their property for religious purposes and that’s precisely what Pastor Castro is doing. The constitution guarantees the right of churches to freely exercise their religion including on their own properties.”

The food dispensary the church offered was a service based on donations mainly serving low-income families.

Dys said, “To prosecute this church… people tonight are going to bed without food in their bellies… that does not need to be the case. Federal law protects Pastor Castro and his right to be able to hand out this food as he determines is necessary as a part of his religious beliefs.”

We also reached out to the city of San Luis, Arizona who said because it’s an active lawsuit they will not be providing a comment at this time.

Dys said under a city ordinance Pastor Castro should be allowed to operate his trailer for two hours.

However, the food ministry has been since shut down.

“People should be praising Pastor Castro for his effort to care for those who are hungry rather than try to fine them and punish them and drive them out of their community,” said Dys.