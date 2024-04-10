APS offers energy & money savings tips

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More families will start using their air conditioners as temperatures heat up this week and into the summer.

APS says it's offering families some easy tips they can do at home to keep their bills low and save energy and money at the same time.

APS says families can save money by using high-energy devices like air conditioners and washers and dryers during off peak hours.

“Off peak hours are when energy is more affordable on that rate plan, so we try to encourage customers to avoid using those high energy appliances during the hours of 4-7pm,” said APS Spokesperson Yessica Del Rincon.

Yessica suggests keeping blinds closed and using blackout curtains to help keep the heat out.

“Actually the majority of the heat that comes through the home is through the windows. So keep those blinds closed. Keep those blackout curtains closed as well,” said Yessica.

APS also suggests fans and utilizing LED lights to help keep your place cool.

“Not only do LED light bulbs utilize less energy, but they also emit less heat which means ultimately, you can keep the lights on in your house without having to heat it up and keep it cool," said Yessica.