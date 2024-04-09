YPG held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new hangar

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on Tuesday for its newest airplane hangar.

For 30 years, the Military Freefall School (MFFS) has used the Yuma Proving Ground to train thousands of the military's most elite paratroopers.

This new double hangar will house and maintain the large cargo aircraft used by the Army's Special Forces Flight Detachment at the MFFS.

The state-of-the-art aviation facility cost $50,000,000 and took almost three years to build.

"This hangar is important to the USASOC (United States Army Special Operations Command) Flight Detachment because it helps us preserve our aircraft and make sure they are maintained properly outside in the elements, the heat of the summer, the harsh winds, and the sand environment. It'll make sure our aircraft are available for years to come," said United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Jones, Detachment Commander.

YPG said the new facility will improve mission readiness and increase operational efficiency.

The new hangar is immediately ready for use.

