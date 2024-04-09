Local community reacts to near total abortion ban ruling

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Supreme Court issued a court ruling Tuesday in favor of the near total abortion ban.

The ruling reinstates Arizona's 1864 abortion ban. This all came into play when Roe v. Wade was overturned last year by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Planned Parenthood Arizona reacted shortly after the ruling saying they are devastated by the negative effects it will have on patients.

“We need to get to a place where we can recognize as a society that abortion is essential healthcare. Period,” said Planned Parenthood Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jill Gibson.

Many Yuma local community members expressed their disappointment with the ruling

"That's just wrong. So women should be able to say what they want to do," said Yuma local Tina Hilton.

Another local, Mary Haley, added, "The most serious are the woman who mentally or physically or have been raped can’t it’s like we’re going back in time.”

The Planned Parenthood CEO and President in Arizona Angela Flores said she is also upset with the decision.

“Today’s deplorable decision from the State Supreme Court sends Arizona back nearly 150 years. This ruling will cause long lasting detrimental harms for our communities."

Planned Parenthood says the ban will not only force some families to travel out of state to receive abortion services, but medical providers without a job will also have to move to places where they can practice legally - resulting in a future staffing problem.

"It's going to be no surprise when we have clinicians, physicians, nurses who are experts in providing this care leaving the state as we saw immediately after the Dobbs decision, leaving the position for states in which they can have a reliable job in which they can have security," said Dr. Jill Gibson.

Planned Parenthood says it will continue providing care services and allow abortions through 15 weeks for a short period of time.

They will know a more specific date for when they will no longer do abortions after the mandate is put in place.

They say that expect to have their doors open through a substantial portion of May.