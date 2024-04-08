Yuma Main Library hosts eclipse experience

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Main Library put on an event for locals to check out the partial solar eclipse.

People of all ages came to interact and check out the eclipse using these glasses from Yuma’s perspective.

“I was actually nervous first but when I saw a lot of people I got a little excited,” said Joshua Empile Jr., a young student in Yuma.

The library handed out glasses while a local astronomy club brought telescopes so people could have different views of the event.

“You know we’re here in the community to be able to have the eclipse viewing for people to come and get classes, have a fun event, to do it as a community versus just doing it at home by yourself. We wanted to have an opportunity to bring everyone together,” said Ashley Jones, the library's director.

The eclipse lasted from about 10 a.m. to just before 12:30 p.m.

One local teacher shared her excitement about the event.

“It’s just amazing to connect with something bigger than ourselves like a solar eclipse is literally out of this world," said Stefanie Miller, a Micro School Teacher.

One local hopes the younger generation who may not remember this eclipse can appreciate this in the future.

“We have this beautiful planet we live on and it goes through space the way it does and everything’s aligned and perfectly balanced and just appreciate the gift that we’ve been given,” said Mark Bitts, a Yuma resident.

The next total solar eclipse with a coast-to-coast path won't be visible from our area for at least another 20 years.