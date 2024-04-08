Skip to Content
Yuma County

Highlighting local first responders

KYMA
By
today at 10:43 AM
Published 10:50 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Peter Franks, a paramedic and firefighter with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is one of the many local heroes in Yuma County.

He has been a firefighter for almost six years after serving four years in the Navy.

Franks shared one of the most recent medical calls that he was on that became a huge takeaway in his career.

YFD had received a call for someone unresponsive without a pulse in which they were able to bring them back and transport them to the hospital safely.

Franks said this was the first time he had been on a call like this.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

