Highlighting local first responders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Peter Franks, a paramedic and firefighter with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is one of the many local heroes in Yuma County.

He has been a firefighter for almost six years after serving four years in the Navy.

Franks shared one of the most recent medical calls that he was on that became a huge takeaway in his career.

YFD had received a call for someone unresponsive without a pulse in which they were able to bring them back and transport them to the hospital safely.

Franks said this was the first time he had been on a call like this.

