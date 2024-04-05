Foothills residents raise concern on caterpillar infestation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents in the Foothills area are seeing caterpillars in their homes.

These insects are caterpillars of the white-lined sphinx moth. They’re green or yellow with black markings and can grow as big as 3 1/5 inches long.

These creatures are here due to the rainy season Yuma County has seen.

Janine Lane, from the Master Gardener Program at UA, said the insects aren’t something to be feared and are crucial to the food chain system.

She also mentions they won’t be here long and residents won’t see them in large quantities like this again.