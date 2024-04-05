99 Cents Only stores closing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 99 Cents Only Stores company has announced that they will close down all 371 stores in Arizona, California, Texas, and Nevada.

Shoppers who frequent the stores are not happy for a number of different reasons.

"I don’t like it, I like to go there because it’s cheap and the people like us that don’t make a lot of money come here,” said Bertha Velasquezz.

Velasquezz lives in Yuma and has been a customer of the store for about two decades.

Meanwhile, another Yuma local was also upset about the news.

“We live realitvely close and this is great shopping for me and you know it going to probably put a lot of people out of work I’m sure and great prices so yeah I’ll miss it,” said Dale Thorsgard.

Maria Hidalgo says it was a good place where she could stretch her dollars.

“It’s a store that we frequent a lot there are a variety of things that are at a low price and some are that are very good quality,” said Hidalgo.

Thorsgard is from the Foothills area and she feels that with this closure, they are running out of store options.

“The prices are better than a lot of the stores and here in the foothills you know we don’t have a lot of stores besides Fry’s so it’s really kind of convenient for me and I think the prices are good,” said Thorsgard.

According to the company’s CEO, there were multiple factors in making this decision including the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 99 Cents Only Store locations in Yuma will be closing on June 3.