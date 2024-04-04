San Luis Port of Entry receives almost $100M investment for sustainable construction

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced Wednesday that nearly $100 million will be invested into the construction of the San Luis Port of Entry.

The port is approximately 16 acres. Part of the project is to expand incoming vehicle lanes from eight to 16 lanes to help ease traffic and decrease border wait times.

Anthony Kleppe, Region 9 Land Port of Entry Program Manager for the General Services Administration said, “by modernizing the port of entry making it more efficient… it becomes easier for people to come and work and shop in the U.S., a lot of the folks who cross in San Luis are agricultural workers supporting the Yuma agricultural industry.”

The Inflation Reduction Act provides the General Services Administration with $3.4 billion in funding for the use of low-embodied carbon concrete, steel, and glass.

The San Luis Port of Entry is receiving $98.9 million from this initiative to construct the port with greener materials.

“Our U.S. land ports of entry use a tremendous amount of these materials and it allows us to be much more sustainable,” said Kleppe.

In San Luis' case, the port will use more concrete instead of asphalt.

Kleppe explains why, “and as you’re probably aware in a place like San Luis where we have pretty significant temperatures. The use of concrete is a lot better environment for both the officers and the traveling public.”

The port of entry is expected to be completed in roughly four additional years by Fall 2028.