Yuma County

2024 Yuma County Fair Demolition Derby

By ,
today at 2:30 PM
Published 2:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2024 Demolition Derby took place at the Yuma County Fair on Wednesday with one man coming out on top!

The heart-dropping event attracted thousands of spectators to see the competitors smash, dash, and crash.

The event doesn't end until one man is left standing, winning the first-place cash prize of $1,000.

All the drivers are locals and many of them prepare year-round to try and nab the treasured trophy.

"This is probably the fourth or fifth time doing this. We went back-to-back. Last year we won and we did it again this year… We're going to Disneyland buddy!" says Trent Rico, the 2024 Yuma County Fair Demolition Derby Champion.

The Yuma County Fair has kicked into high gear.

The extravaganza runs through Sunday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

For ticket information visit https://www.yumafair.com/.

