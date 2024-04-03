Yuma East Wetlands receives funding to upgrade infrastructure

Funding comes from President Biden's Investing in America agenda

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of the Interior announced the Yuma East Wetlands will receive $5 million to upgrade infrastructure to ensure the continued existence of the marshes for future generations.

There will be improvements that include designing and replacing the system used to move water around the wetlands.

Pumps currently fueled by diesel with electrical pumps will be replaced, concrete canals will be extended and electrical power will be brought to the conservation area to allow for technology updates.

The Yuma East Wetlands is used by the community for public recreation and it also provides habitat for wildlife including endangered species.

“Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we have historic new resources to safeguard western communities in the face of severe drought conditions, restore ecosystems and build a sustainable future,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Michael Brain. “Building on our significant milestones this year to protect the Colorado River System, we are continuing to bring every tool and resource to bear to protect the stability and sustainability of the Colorado River System and increase water efficiency across the West.”

During the announcement on Wednesday at the Yuma East Wetlands, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton joined the leadership of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

The City of Yuma, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, and the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area were also at the announcement.

“Protecting these wetlands is important to the local communities as well as to the greater health of the lower basin of the Colorado River,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Touton. “Through historic resources provided through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we have the opportunity to invest in projects like these to combat the impacts of long-term drought for current and future generations.”

Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Arizona) also gave a statement on this investment for the Yuma East Wetlands.