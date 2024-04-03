Skip to Content
Yuma County

72nd annual Yuma County Fair is in full swing with new changes

today at 12:36 PM
Published 12:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 72nd annual Yuma County Fair is in full swing!

The fair is open until Sunday, April 7, and doors open at noon every day. There is also no buddy day this year.

I got to take a look at all the different types of food they offer at the fair such as lemonade, cookies, cinnamon rolls, hotdogs, and many more. 

Some changes for this year's fair include how the entrance moved more inward, new pavement on the ground, and additional parking was moved to where the rides originally were.

For more information on the new layout at the fair, take a look at the picture below.

For a schedule of events, click here.

To see the full guide, you can click here, and for other information, go to yumafair.com/details.html.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

