YCSO issues notifications of two level 3 sex offenders

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a notification regarding two level 3 sex offenders.

YCSO says the first offender, 44-year-old Joshua Campbell informed them that he is residing in the 800 block of S. Sunset Avenue in Somerton.

Campbell, described by YCSO, is five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

YCSO says Campbell plead guilty on September 20, 2004 to one count of Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault in the Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, New Hampshire. He was then sentenced to 10.5 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, and the victim was an adult woman known to him.

In additon, YCSO says Campbell plead guilty on December 14, 2015 to one count of Failure to Obtain or Carry a Valid Identification Card or Driver's License in the Pinal County Superior Court in Florence, Arizona. As a result, he was sentenced to one year in the Arizona Department of Corrections with 69 days for time served.

Second offender

The second offender, 37-year-old Jesse Thomas Stewart, informed YCSO that he is residing in the 12000 block of E. Brenda Drive in Yuma.

YCSO described Stewart as six-feet, one-inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

YCSO says Stewart plead guilty on June 12, 2009 to one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Yuma County Superior Court, where he was sentenced to 12.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with 646 days credit for time served, and the victim was an adult woman unknown to him.

YCSO further says Stewart entered a guilty plea/no contest on December 15, 2022 to one county of Attempted Failure to Provide Updated Place of Residence in the Yuma County Superior Court, where he was sentenced to 1.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with 49 days credit for time served, and is currently on parole.

Both Campbell and Stewart are considered level 3 sex offenders with a high risk to reoffend, and both men are not wanted by YCSO at this time.