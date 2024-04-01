Crossroads Mission is stocking up for summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crossroads Mission is stocking up before the intense summer heat.

The Crossroads Mission is collecting bottled water donations.

The shelter serves as a free water site and cooling center during the hot summer months.

Barbara Rochester, Public Affairs Director at Crossroads Mission said no matter how much is donated, they can always use more.

"Oh my gosh! I don't know how many pallets of water was donated last year. A tremendous amount, I'd say hundreds, hundreds of palettes of water last year, and we went through it all," said Rochester.

For ways how you can help and donate visit https://crossroadsmission.org/donate/.