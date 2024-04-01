72nd Annual Yuma County Fair comes to town

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 72nd annual Yuma County Fair is underway on Tuesday, April 2.

The fair officially gets underway in less than 24 hours!

Earlier today, I got a sneak peak as to what the fair will offer up when the gates open on Tuesday.

I walked around the various rides, vendors, and performances that await all visitors to enjoy.

Speaking of food, come ready to eat!

I stopped by Old West Cinnamon Rolls and spoke to the manager Alexis Parkhurt about all the delicious cinnamon roll treats they have.

“We have lots of toppings. Our classic cream cheese frosting. You can do the maple and bacon, cherries, nuts,” shared Parkhurt.

I also spoke with the entertainment director Terry Godfrey who shared with me that the fair provides something different each day.

“Just come out to the fairgrounds and have a lot of fun. You know come out a couple times. We have several acts here- you’re not going to be able to see every act every day here. And then of course on the main stage we have every night we have a band or two playing so you enjoy the music and then we have a lot of entertainment walking around. Showing around so you’ll be surprised with all the entertainment we have this year,” shared Godfrey.

There’s something for all ages so come on out with your friends and family from Tuesday, April 2 to Sunday, April 7.

Gates open Tuesday at 3pm. For tickets and performance time, go to yumafair.com/details.html.