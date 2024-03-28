Skip to Content
Trial dates may come for Somerton barber murder suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The accused getaway driver in the murder case of a Somerton barber may soon find out when he will stand trial.

27-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela had initially agreed to testify against Gregorio and Joshua Cota, the two other suspects involved in this case tied to the murder of 27-year-old Leo Melendez.

However, his attorney addressed Judge Roger Nelson that a plea agreement has not been received from the prosecution and that he said he does not expect one coming.

He asked Judge Nelson to set a trial setting or change of plea hearing on April 25 where potential trial dates may be set.

Meanwhile, Joshua Cota will have his sentencing hearing on April 19 with Gregorio Cota having a pre-trial hearing set for July.

