KAWC earns $15K grant to help build a student newsroom

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local radio station KAWC received a $15,000 grant to help build a new student newsroom.

The funding comes from the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona.

Students will have an opportunity to rotate through several roles including anchor, producer, and reporter which will provide them with journalism skills and professional experience.

KAWC says they look forward to helping build a pathway for students to become the next generation of journalists and media professionals in our community.

"I think the best way to get trust in local journalism is to let local people be the journalists and teach them how to do the job. Ideally, these are journalists that will stay in the community and work here," said Lou Gum, KAWC News and Operations Manager.

The school will run a pilot program this summer.

Professors say they are excited and several students are already eager to apply.