Yuma City Council hosts Special Work Session

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council hosted a Special Work Session on Monday to develop this year's goals and priorities.

They reviewed plans and strategies for topics like housing options, higher education, and roads and sewers.

One major priority is the Yuma Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

This project is a community-driven guide that determines decision-making in planning and developing upcoming parks and recreation programs.

"This year, I kind of see, is focusing on our parks because we're doing our 'Parks Master Plan' right now. As soon as that comes out we're going really want to dive into how do we implement that plan going forward," said Mayor Doug Nicholls, City of Yuma.

The mayor said the city's plans will not change drastically but will discuss what can be re-arranged.