Yuma police alerts community of level three sex offender, David Vanderveer

David Wayne Vanderveer is a level three sex offender with a high risk to reoffend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is alerting the community of a level three sex offender, David Wayne Vanderveer.

67-year-old David Wayne Vanderveer now resides in the area of 32nd Street and South Avenue 8E in Yuma and is homeless.

YPD said he is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 250 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Yuma police said Vanderveer pled guilty to rape of a child in the third degree in King County, Washington in January 1996.

He pled guilty in Pierce County, Washington for failure to register as a sex offender in 2011.

Then, he also pled guilty in Yuma County for failure to register as a sex offender in 2021.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.