Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma police alerts community of level three sex offender, David Vanderveer

Yuma Police Department
By
today at 3:59 PM
Published 4:10 PM

David Wayne Vanderveer is a level three sex offender with a high risk to reoffend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is alerting the community of a level three sex offender, David Wayne Vanderveer.

67-year-old David Wayne Vanderveer now resides in the area of 32nd Street and South Avenue 8E in Yuma and is homeless.

YPD said he is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 250 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Yuma police said Vanderveer pled guilty to rape of a child in the third degree in King County, Washington in January 1996.

He pled guilty in Pierce County, Washington for failure to register as a sex offender in 2011.

Then, he also pled guilty in Yuma County for failure to register as a sex offender in 2021.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content