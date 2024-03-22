Man dies in car crash early Friday morning

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police said a 29-year-old man died after a car crash early Friday morning.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the crash in the area of East County 16th Street and South Avenue 3E.

Yuma police said a 27-year-old man driving a 2022 Tesla was driving eastbound on County 16th Street at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign at Avenue 3E.

The Tesla then crashed with a 2006 Toyota Scion that was driving southbound on Avenue 3E.

Yuma police said a 29-year-old man was driving the Toyota and was ejected from his vehicle and died.

The 27-year-old Tesla driver was also ejected from his vehicle and was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition said YPD.

Yuma police mentioned there were no other passengers in the two vehicles.

This case is under investigation.

According to YPD, although speed is a known factor in the crash, they do not know if impairment was a factor.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.