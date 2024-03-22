Skip to Content
Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce event helping local businesses

Eduardo Morales
today at 5:57 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted Datos the State of Arizona Hispanic Market Event at Arizona Western College.

The event aims to help these small businesses develop a better understanding of the local area.

“A smaller version of the Hispanic cultura to be able to share out the economy specifically about the economy in Yuma, Arizona when it comes to the Hispanic Market,” said Vanessa Castillo Bell, a business consultant from the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The organization has helped about 20 different businesses grow in Yuma County over the past two years.

One local coffee business owner shared how much the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helped them get their start.

“They did an incredible job directing me with resources and information, mentoring, and putting the business together, I needed a business plan," said Karime Hayer, owner of Nichim Cafe & Boutique.

This was the first time the event was held locally in Yuma.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

