Local school district approves additional one-time stipend for its employees

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32 announced its Governing Board Members voted on Thursday to approve a one-time stipend of $3,500 to continue to support its staff.

The district said it received a grant of $5 million to be spent by August 2024.

The Governing Board then recommended using the grant money to pay a one-time stipend for its active employees who meet the set criteria for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.

Here are the following criteria:

$3,500 for all eligible employees.

Must have been hired before January 1, 2024.

Must remain an active employee through the payout on May 31, 2024.

All temporary and substitute positions (except district-wide on-call Substitute Teachers) will be eligible if the employee actively worked for more than a semester.

According to GESD #32, Governing Board Members and the administration wanted their district staff to be recognized for their efforts.

The Governing Board Members said they are grateful for their staff members.

They also highlighted that their teachers and support staff serve as more than just educators but they also ensure they have a safe learning environment.