Yuma County judge censured by Arizona Supreme Court

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma County judge has been censured by the Supreme Court of Arizona and will no longer be able to serve as a judge in Arizona.

The Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Tuesday that it accepted a stipulation resolution from Judge Juan Guerrero in January.

This follows Guerrero’s arrest and citation for driving under the influence of alcohol in April of 2023 on Bingham Avenue near Crane Street in Somerton.

Guerrero was convicted of a misdemeanor for driving under the influence last year.

Guerrero also faced a second complaint listing misconduct relating to the DUI and misuse of government resources and acceptance of payment for wedding ceremonies performed during court hours.

Guerrero agreed to resign his position as a justice of the peace.

He will also not serve as a judicial officer in any capacity in the state of Arizona.