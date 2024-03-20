Kennedy Skate Park to be renovated

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Built decades ago, the Kennedy Skate Park will receive a complete and total upgrade with the City of Yuma willing to fork over $3,000,000 for renovations.

At over 35,000 square feet, the park is spacious but currently offers limited options.

That will soon change with the vision to attract more skating events and top-line skaters to the area.

“The new park features the top three things that the skaters said they wanted ey wanted first a street skate element, which we have a large free-falling street scape, they wanted a bowl situation, we actually have a two-level bowl, that we’re putting in, and they wanted a pump track,” said Eric Urfer, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Demolition will begin in July, while construction takes place over the summer, and the new skatepark should be open by the end of the calendar year.