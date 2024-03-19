Arizona Commission on the Arts presents its findings from study

YUMA, Ariz. (YUMA, KECY) - Art means business.

The Arizona Commission on the Arts presented its findings from the 'Art and Economic Prosperity Study' to the Yuma City Council on Tuesday.

The nationwide economic study assesses how the nation's art and culture nonprofit sector serves as an economic engine.

The arts and culture industry supports jobs, generates government tax revenue, and strengthens the visitor economy.

"These arts and culture organizations, of course they hire artists and teaching artists, and arts administrators. They're also hiring electricians, and security folks, and plumbers, and marketing folks, and accountants," said Brad Debiase of the Arizona Commission on the Arts

The typical attendees in Arizona spend over $41.00 per nonprofit art and culture event.

Yuma County has recently initiated an art and economic prosperity study of its own.