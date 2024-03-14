Yuma County set to celebrate their Relay for Life

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s almost that time of year again when Desert Sun Stadium is packed with locals honoring survivors and remembering those whose lives were taken by cancer.

The 28th annual Relay for Life of Yuma County is on Saturday, March 16th.

Community members will be taking turns walking around a track that is lined with luminary bags, honoring people who have suffered from cancer.

You'll also have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors or participate as a survivor in the first lap of the day.

"We want to make sure that we are improving the lives of cancer patients and supporting their families," said Amber Thornton, event lead for this year's Relay for Life. "[Relay for Life] is about remembering our survivors. Remember those that we've lost and celebrate the journey that they have been on and celebrate the lives that they had and fight back against cancer."

The opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and will go until 11 p.m.

If you would like to donate to the American Cancer Society or create a team for Saturday's Relay for Life event, go to secure.acsevents.org.