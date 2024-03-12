Juvenile Justice will receive a national award

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A partnership of local agencies is receiving national recognition next month.

The Juvenile Justice Project from Yuma County will be honored for creating a fentanyl program and a tool kit that has been implemented in 15 counties in Arizona.

It will help educate families about the dangers of fentanyl.

"When I accept this award I will absolutely have the Yuma Anti-Drug Coalition and all of our partners that are part of our local organization in my heart as I accept that award it will be quite an honor," said Henry Gonzalez, Yuma Union High School District Health and Safety Director

The award will be received next month in Washington D.C.