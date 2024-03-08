Proposed CBP bill could impact Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Hiring and Retention Act would help CBP with more flexibility in hiring, recruiting, and retaining agents.

The CBP HiRe Act would also facilitate keeping officers and employees.

We got to talk to San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and Matias Rosales, Chairman of the Greater Yuma Port Authority.

Both said they support the bill as this would positively impact Yuma County's border city, San Luis, Arizona.

They are also increasing the lanes available at the port of entry from eight to 16.

