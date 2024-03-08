Skip to Content
Yuma County

Proposed CBP bill could impact Yuma County

KYMA
By
today at 2:06 PM
Published 11:50 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Hiring and Retention Act would help CBP with more flexibility in hiring, recruiting, and retaining agents.

The CBP HiRe Act would also facilitate keeping officers and employees.

We got to talk to San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and Matias Rosales, Chairman of the Greater Yuma Port Authority.

Both said they support the bill as this would positively impact Yuma County's border city, San Luis, Arizona.

They are also increasing the lanes available at the port of entry from eight to 16.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content