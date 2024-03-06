YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students got a chance to learn about agriculture on Wednesday.

Gary A. Knox Elementary School hosted its Ag Days event.

Many community partners came out and provided educational booths and demonstrations to over 500 students.

There were livestock, tractors, and even drones.

"So just a lot of fun events that will help kids understand the importance of agriculture. If it wasn't for agriculture, we wouldn't have food, and so it's pretty important," said Ann Ogram, the Agriculture Science Teacher at the school.

This is the second year of Ag Days.

The Agriculture Science program at the school says they want to make it an annual event.