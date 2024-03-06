Skip to Content
Yuma County

Gary A. Knox Elementary School hosted its Ag Days event

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students got a chance to learn about agriculture on Wednesday.

Gary A. Knox Elementary School hosted its Ag Days event.

Many community partners came out and provided educational booths and demonstrations to over 500 students.

There were livestock, tractors, and even drones.

"So just a lot of fun events that will help kids understand the importance of agriculture. If it wasn't for agriculture, we wouldn't have food, and so it's pretty important," said Ann Ogram, the Agriculture Science Teacher at the school.

This is the second year of Ag Days.

The Agriculture Science program at the school says they want to make it an annual event.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

