Yuma County Judge declares missing man legally dead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 57-year-old James Hinrichs, a Yuma local, has gone missing since August 11, 2022, and nearly two years later, a Yuma County judge declared him legally dead.

Hinrichs' friends requested a Yuma County judge to declare him legally dead so that they could subpoena his phone, bank records, and assets and also be able to find closure.

Jana Bennett, James’ Conservator, is the one who has been part of the investigation and her husband Rick has been right next to her.

Bennett shared the last thing she heard from Hinrichs. "We received text messages claiming that he had been beaten up, they tried to kill him multiple times, they tried to drive him off the road, he ran out of gas and ran into the desert.”

If anyone has information on Hinrichs, contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.