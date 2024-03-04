Desert Southwest Transfer Conference begins at AWC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local students looking to transfer to a university learned more about that at the Desert Southwest Transfer Conference.

Arizona Western College (AWC) is hosting a week-long event that prepares students for a successful transition to the university of their choice.

The University of Arizona (UA), Arizona State University (ASU), and Northern Arizona University (NAU) each have a specific day for students to explore their options and initiate their admissions process.

"It is accessible online, we know, but having somebody in person to really just provide more details about the opportunities is really great for students," said Angela Amezaga, the Transfer Services and Programs Coordinator.

Monday was the Yuma Transfer and Career Expo which focused on career information and possible internship opportunities.

Tuesday will be ASU day, Wednesday will be UA day, and Thursday will be NAU day.

All events will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the AWC campus.