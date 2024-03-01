Yuma Territorial Prison hosts night tour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in a long the Yuma Territorial Prison will be offering night tours.

The tours will give people a better understanding of who some of the prisoners were when it was open.

“For example, the crime of the youngest teenage prisoner, what was prison life like for the women here, and who were the most notorious prisoners of the Yuma Territorial Prison and what was their fate,” said Yanna Kruse, Yuma Territorial Prison Manager.

Tours dates are on March 15 and 28, with tours expected to last about an hour and a half long.

People can find tickets here.