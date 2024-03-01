Wellton man accused of theft and damage to be released

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Wellton man accused of theft and criminal damage on the Barry M. Goldwater Range appeared in court on Friday and will be released since there was no complaint filed.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a man Tuesday in response to thefts and criminal damage that occurred on the Barry M. Goldwater Range.

In a press release, YCSO was contacted by the United States Marine Corps Criminal Investigations Division on February 21 about the incidents. During the course of the joint investigations, both agencies identified the suspect as a 53-year-old Yuma man.

YCSO says the agencies searched the residence and found the following items that were reported as stolen:

Large generators

Optima batteries

Military vehicle batteries

The man is facing two bonds totaling $1,000,000 total.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation has been going on for over a year.

They also found 20.95 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 0.8 grams of cocaine, and other items of drug paraphernalia and multiple firearms. All items were seized.

Following the arrest, the suspect was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center, as he faces 41 felony charges.

Here are some of the following charges:

Three counts of Theft, Criminal Trespass, Burglary

18 counts of Possession of a Weapon in a Drug Offense

Two counts of Possession of Dangerous

One count of Narcotic Drug Violation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Sheriff’s Office also shared how this was a joint effort with the Marine Corps Criminal Investigations.

The man appeared at the Wellton Justice Court Wednesday morning.

